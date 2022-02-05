Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 765,614 SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 765,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 4.35% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVF Investment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SVF Investment by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVF Investment by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SVF Investment by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 77,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVF Investment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SVFA opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

