Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,285 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after buying an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $72.97 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,364,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $1,457,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,099,212 shares of company stock valued at $82,776,489. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

