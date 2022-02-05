Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,669,000.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

