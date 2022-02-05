Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,662 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.56% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 468,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,508,000 after acquiring an additional 463,433 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,835,000 after acquiring an additional 423,777 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,616,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,155,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 314,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.