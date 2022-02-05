Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,676 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,712,000 after buying an additional 9,439,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after buying an additional 243,616 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,744,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,902,000 after buying an additional 462,799 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after buying an additional 3,160,735 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,124,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,767,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

