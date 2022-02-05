Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,930,000 after purchasing an additional 108,547 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wayfair by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,156,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wayfair by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,119,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,570,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.27.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,513 shares of company stock worth $24,125,367 over the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $355.96. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 182.78 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

