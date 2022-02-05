Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,173 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of NiSource worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NI stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

