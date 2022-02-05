Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,848 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 128,165 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 127,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

