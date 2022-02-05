Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

LW stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.