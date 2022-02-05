Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.54 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,078 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of First Solar worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Solar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Solar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.95.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

