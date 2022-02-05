Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,843 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

