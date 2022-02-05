Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 127.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,359 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of XPO Logistics worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $63.64 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

