Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $5.84 Million in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 590,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.86% of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAQ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter worth $5,434,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 132.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 580,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 330,015 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 32.3% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 249,992 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 40.7% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPAQ stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPAQ. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

