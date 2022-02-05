Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,211 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in News were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in News by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 618,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 307,890 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 642.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,013,000 after buying an additional 3,420,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,101,000 after buying an additional 435,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in News by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in News by 29.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. News Co. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

