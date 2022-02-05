Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $5.95 Million Investment in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 2.40% of Magnum Opus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 113,034 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPA stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.17.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

