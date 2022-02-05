Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,858 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,870,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,989,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,983,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 14,130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period.

Insulet stock opened at $243.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.51. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -541.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

