Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 5,079 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.84.

NYSE:BURL opened at $223.40 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $206.70 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

