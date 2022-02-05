Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 8,368 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

BRO stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

