Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 756,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.10% of Churchill Capital Corp VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 504,617 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

