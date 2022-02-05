Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 78,778 iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.56% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $64.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

