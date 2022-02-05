Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 582.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 87.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.