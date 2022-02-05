Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,532 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of I-Mab worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMAB. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

