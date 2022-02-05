Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,795 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Kohl’s worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 502.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 163,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 19.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $59.68 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.