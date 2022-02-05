Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL opened at $1,260.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,062.11 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,232.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,249.44.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.