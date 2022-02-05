Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $5,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $550,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,487,099 shares of company stock worth $261,534,328. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.51. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.16.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

