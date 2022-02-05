Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 206,760 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 206,760 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 737.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 895,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -358.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.