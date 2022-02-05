Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 70,237 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,237 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

