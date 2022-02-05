Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,600 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $154.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average is $151.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

