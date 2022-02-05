Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $5.68 Million Position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 585,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 2.72% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGC stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

