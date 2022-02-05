Humanscape (HUM) Hits Market Cap of $192.92 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $192.92 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00110459 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

