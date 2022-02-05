Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,621,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,818 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Huntsman worth $77,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 399,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

HUN stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

