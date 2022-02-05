Hush (HUSH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $310.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $780,817.46 and $310.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00279994 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00079495 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00110170 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001931 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003226 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

