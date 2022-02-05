HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,026 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of HUTCHMED worth $22,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 20.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,253 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,990,000 after buying an additional 1,428,962 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after acquiring an additional 448,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.2% in the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,577,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,780,000 after acquiring an additional 237,754 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $26.82 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.