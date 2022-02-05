Hyperion Reaches Market Cap of $147.17 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 149% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001738 BTC on exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $147.17 million and $716.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00111790 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

