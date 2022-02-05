Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will announce sales of $17.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.73 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $18.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 million to $27.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.19 million, with estimates ranging from $109.98 million to $178.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HYZN shares. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

