IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.11. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

