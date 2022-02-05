ICHI 24 Hour Volume Hits $513,577.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, ICHI has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.93 or 0.00040677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $71.02 million and approximately $513,577.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.20 or 0.07205087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.40 or 0.99779450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00053117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006461 BTC.

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,194,446 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

