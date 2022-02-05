Idavoll Network Price Hits $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and $414,336.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.38 or 0.07266993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00054969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.93 or 1.00153240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

