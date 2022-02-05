Idena Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Idena has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $113,296.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idena has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00132099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00185309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00031005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.27 or 0.07207941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,096,822 coins and its circulating supply is 56,630,535 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

