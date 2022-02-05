IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.53% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $804,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,867,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock opened at $526.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $576.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.20.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.