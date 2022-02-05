IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.12

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.12 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16.74 ($0.23). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.40 ($0.22), with a volume of 1,153,726 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of IGas Energy from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 60 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 3,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £463.95 ($623.76).

About IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.