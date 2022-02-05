Ignition (IC) Market Capitalization Achieves $169,475.49

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Ignition has a market cap of $169,475.49 and approximately $159.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 130.9% higher against the dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,494.41 or 0.99927077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00075166 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00028048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.46 or 0.00494781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,519,194 coins and its circulating supply is 1,506,022 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

