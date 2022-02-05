iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. iHeartMedia posted sales of $935.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $928.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.34 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $19.14 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after buying an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,591,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,488,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,265,000 after buying an additional 316,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after buying an additional 889,154 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

