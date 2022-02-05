Illuvium Tops One Day Volume of $31.84 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $425.17 million and $31.84 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $661.34 or 0.01589180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.33 or 0.07233687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00053896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,560.01 or 0.99866937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

