IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.

IMAC opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -1.87. IMAC has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in IMAC during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of IMAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of IMAC by 148.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

