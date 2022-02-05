ImageCash Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $8,854.28 and $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00051339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.05 or 0.07244487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,389.46 or 0.99780520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006589 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars.

