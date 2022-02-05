ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,381,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,571 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.59% of ImmunoGen worth $87,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. State Street Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 419.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 384,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 310,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

