Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.64. Immutep shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 63,255 shares.
IMMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immutep in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.
Immutep Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMP)
Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Read More: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.