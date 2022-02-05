Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $580,050.00

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $37.00 million and approximately $580,050.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.33 or 0.07233687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00053896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,560.01 or 0.99866937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006541 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

