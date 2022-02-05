Impossible Finance (IF) Market Cap Reaches $4.37 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $8,168.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07259490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00057674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.53 or 0.99904713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

